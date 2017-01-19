Police looking for witnesses to fire in Hastings

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 20:30

Between 10.30 and 11.00 pm on the evening of Monday the 16th January a fire was lit in the waste bins outside the Stortford Lodge Social Club in Stortford Street, Hastings.

Fortunately the fire was confined to the area of the bins and did not spread to the nearby building and the fire service were able to extinguish the fire.

Witnesses are sought in relation to the suspicious nature of the incident as a group of people were seen standing in the carpark of the social club not long before the fire was noticed.

At least two members of this group were heard arguing before they left the area.

There have been a number of arsons in Hastings over the past year and this incident should serve as a reminder to business and inner city residents to ensure that yards are locked and rubbish is kept in a secure area so as not to provide opportunities to these offenders.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Police.

Information relating to the incident on 16th of January should be provided to Detective Constable Damon Horrocks at Hastings Police at Hastings Police on 06 873-0500 or to Crimestoppers anonymous on 0800 555-111.