Police seek Shawn Harding

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 09:05

Police are seeking 40-year-old Shawn Nicholas Harding who has a warrant for arrest for driving related offences.

Harding is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Police ask if you see Harding or have any information on his whereabouts to call 111 immediately.

Anonymous information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.