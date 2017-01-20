Fire risk prompts grass removal for walkway

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 09:11

A long dry spell of weather has put the region in extreme fire risk. Tall grass and weeds on the dunes next to the Oneroa cycle and walkway are not exempt from this risk, according to Recreation and Amenities Operations Manager, Dion Ahern.

"We were informed by Ray Dever, the Rural Fire Officer that we have a fire hazard. The length of the grass, proximity to nearby houses and gusty conditions are too dangerous in their current state," says Mr Ahern.

Contractors are due to start work cutting and removing the tall grass and weeds from Friday 20 January, and should take a week to complete.

"The team will primarily hand weed the area, particularly around the native plants that were planted during the walkway construction, before using weed-eaters to clear the rest. They will also be removing the cuttings from site as well."

Access to the walkway will remain open to the public while work is being done.

There is a district-wide total fire ban in place, so there are to be no open fires to be lit outside.

For more information about the fire ban, please visit our website www.gdc.govt.nz