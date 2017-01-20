Weekend storm looks bigger, covers more of NZ

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 09:31

The deep low this week that created big headlines in New Zealand didn't hit most people with rough weather - but the low coming this weekend, mainly Sunday, may affect more people as it directly crosses the country.

As the current deep low drops away from Stewart Island and out over the Southern Ocean the next low is lining up to directly cross the central South Island - this more northern low will mean wind and rain will push further into the North Island and therefore far more people may be impacted by rough/unsettled weather.

While severe weather is not in the forecast for all of New Zealand this weekend there is both good and bad news:

The good news is that rain will likely reach further into our driest regions. The rain on Thursday was welcome in the north but also disappointing for those who needed much more. On Sunday, however, heavier rains may well push into the driest parts of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato - while also spilling over into dry parts of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa. Make the most of the rain - there may not be any more substantial rain in the upper North Island for the remainder of January.

In the South Island rain will also spill over into very dry parts of Marlborough, North Canterbury and Central Otago this weekend.

The bad news is campers, trampers and holidaymakers do face some rough weather this weekend - with gales, flooding rains and slips all possible in various parts of both islands - not all regions, but both islands are exposed. Even if no severe weather, Sunday may be a cloudy windy and wet day for many.

WeatherWatch.co.nz has high confidence of gale force winds and rain heavy enough to cause flooding in parts of both islands and we've said all week that Sunday's low would impact more of New Zealand than the so called 'weather bomb' this week.

Those outdoors this weekend should keep up to date with the Government warnings and watches at MetService.

Next week high pressure dominates the North Island bringing more classic summer weather to many areas and a return to a dry pattern - but for those in Wellington and across the South Island this neutral spring-like pattern continues. This means more windy days and rain or showers on the West Coast - but it's worth noting the chances of severe weather next week in New Zealand are lower.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz