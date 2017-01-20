Appeal for information after theft and arson of car - update

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 09:40

Police would like to thank members of the public who have provided information relating to the arson at Sandy Point in the early hours of Monday, 16 January 2017.

From the information received, Police have revised the estimated time the arson occurred to being between 2 and 2:30am, not 3:30am as initially reported.

Police would also like to speak with the occupants of a green sedan and a white utility with a wooden deck which were seen in the Sandy Point area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jeremy Dix of the Invercargill Police on 021 191 5171.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please use file number 170116/2436 as a reference.