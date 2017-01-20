Funding opportunities for Horowhenua organisations and individuals

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 10:10

Horowhenua District Council is again inviting applications for funding from the community grants schemes it administers.

Applications to the Horowhenua Community Development Grant, Community Consultation Grant, Creative Communities Grant and the Shannon Community Development Grant, for round two of the 2016/2017 financial year, close at 5pm on Tuesday 28 February.

The Community Development Grant provides local non-profit organisations with funding for events, projects and operating costs. Funding awarded varies, but the average grant issued is between $500 and $3000.

The Community Consultation Grant provides funding to resident and ratepayers associations. Applications over $500 must be from associations that are formally constituted as an Incorporated Society.

The Creative Communities Grant is a national scheme, funded by Creative New Zealand and administrated by local government authorities. It provides arts funding to local groups and individuals. There is no limit to how much can be applied for, but most grants tend to be under $2000.

And, the Shannon Community Development Grant provides financial support to projects that bring benefits to the Shannon community. The Grant is governed by the Shannon Community Development Trust and administered by the Council. Groups and individuals can apply for funding. Grants normally range from $300 to $2000.

For more information, criteria and to download application forms for any of the grant schemes, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact the Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz