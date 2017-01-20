Strict criteria for Far North sprinkler ban exemptions

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 10:14

Bowling clubs and others can apply for an exemption to the ban on garden sprinklers and unattended irrigation devices connected to Far North District Council water supplies...

On January 16 Council applied level two water restrictions banning the use of sprinklers, unattended garden hoses and automatic irrigation devices for all properties connected to town supplies. That means residents in Kaitaia, Kerikeri-Waipapa, Waitangi-Paihia-Opua, Russell, Kawakawa-Moerewa, Kaikohe-Ngawha and Okaihau can no longer ‘water and walk away’. A similar sprinkler ban has been in place for Rawene-Omanaia and Opononi-Omapere since 1 December.

Those breaking the ban face a fine of up to $20,000.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Jacqui Robson says the level two restrictions are designed to encourage water conservation.

"The key word here is ‘unattended’. There is nothing to stop bowling clubs and other sports clubs watering greens and fields by bucket or via a hand-held hose. The same applies to home gardeners."

She said that if watering by hand is not possible, users can apply for an exemption to the water restrictions. However, strict criteria will be applied and users will have to demonstrate how restrictions have adversely impacted them and why alternative water sources cannot be used.

If granted an exemption, users will only be permitted to use irrigation or sprinkler systems at night when temperatures are low, will have to supply weekly water meter readings to Council and must reapply for exemptions if level two restrictions are increased.

"We really want to avoid stricter water conservation measures. If we have to move to level three water restrictions, even using a hand-held hose will be banned."

Ms Robson said it was impossible to say when further restrictions might be required, but added that if current weather conditions continue, level three restrictions may be needed within a month.

Applications for an exemption to water restrictions can be obtained from the FNDC website, from Council Service Centres or by phoning Council on 0800 920 029 or (09) 401 5200.

All applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.