Electric vehicle charging network for the Coromandel

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 10:58

Three more fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) are to be installed in Tairua, Whitianga and Coromandel Town, ensuring that most of the Coromandel will be easily accessible to electric cars.

Together with the existing fast charger in Thames, the network will form the Coromandel EV Scenic Touring Route.

"Great news," says our Mayor, Sandra Goudie. "It's fantastic to hear that Hon Judith Collins, Energy and Resources Minister, has announced government co-funding for this project."

Ms Collins announced yesterday that our Council's application for funding from the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund had been successful.

The fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, is providing $175,000 to the project - half its cost. Powerco, Charge Net NZ and our Council are meeting the other 50%.

Once the contracts are finalised we should know the timeframe for the installation of the chargers.

"Electric vehicles are cheaper to run than petrol or diesel vehicles and, because they’re powered by our abundant renewable electricity supply, they will reduce the emissions that come from the country’s vehicle fleet," says Ms Collins.

"An electric vehicle in New Zealand produces 80 per cent fewer carbon emissions than a petrol or diesel powered vehicle," she says.

EV owners will be able to drive completely around the Coromandel knowing a fast, reliable re-charge is available nearby. This will eliminate "range anxiety" - the fear that your electric car's battery might run out before you can recharge - for EV drivers touring the Coromandel. EVs typically have a range of 120-140km.

Charge Net NZ is creating a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations across New Zealand, and with Powerco were behind the fast charger that opened in Thames in September 2016, on the Council car park next to the library on Mackay Street.

With fast chargers already in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga, and others planned for Pukekohe and elsewhere in the Waikato, the Coromandel will be well within range of much of the EV-driving population of New Zealand.