Heavy rain for north and west of South Island Sat evening

A deep low is expected to cross the South Island during Sunday. A period of heavy rain is expected over Westland, Buller, Nelson and Marlborough. Between 100 and 150mm is likely from Saturday evening through to midday Sunday.
People in these areas should watch out for streams and rivers rising quickly and there may be slips and surface flooding.
