Police respond to light plane incident near Clarence

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police have received reports a light plane has gone off the end of the runway at a rural airstrip near Clarence.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Police and emergency services are en-route to the airstrip.
More information will be provided when available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.