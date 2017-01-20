Housing register underscores importance of reform

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 11:50

An increase in the housing register underscores the importance of the Government’s social housing reform programme and its $344 million commitment to additional emergency housing places, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says.

"We have a comprehensive social housing plan in place, and we’ve moved quickly to provide more emergency and social housing," Ms Adams says.

The number of people and families seeking social housing on the Housing Register at the end of December was 4771, up 169 or about 3.7 per cent on the previous quarter.

Another 1339 people and their families - already in social housing - are seeking a transfer to another property.

"The number of applicants on the Housing Register and Transfer Register will always fluctuate. This is because people are constantly coming on and off the registers, or their circumstances have changed," Ms Adams says.

"Nevertheless it’s clear that the number of people seeking our help has risen - as a nation we are aware that the demand for housing is putting pressure on families, particularly in Auckland.

"We’ve been actively encouraging people to get in touch with Work and Income when they need help and I’m pleased to see that message getting through," Ms Adams says.

"The December figures reconfirm what we’ve seen in previous quarter. The vast majority of people needing social housing are looking for a one or two bedroom property.

"We know that there is a gap between the current pool of social housing properties and where the demand lies. That’s why data like this is vital, understanding the location, nature and demand for social housing.

"In the past year, we have placed 6,591 households off the Social Housing Register and into social housing. In the last quarter alone, 1,748 households moved into social housing."

The December 2016 register can be found at: http://www.housing.msd.govt.nz/information-for-housing-providers/register/index.html