Public report leads to arrest at St Albans

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 13:00

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for a burglary at a St Albans address this morning.

Senior Sergeant Chris Scott says a member of the public called to report suspicious behaviour.

"Police responded with several staff, including a dog team," he says.

"The area was cordoned and the dog team located the offender hiding inside a residential address."

Police wish to thank the public for reporting the suspicious behaviour this morning.

"We encourage all members of our community to report suspicious behaviour.

If in doubt, call Police and we can make an assessment on the information."