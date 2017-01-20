Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 13:56

Significant works by prominent New Zealand artist Colin McCahon will form part of a new exhibition at Porirua’s PÄtaka Art + Museum, celebrating New Zealand’s interpretation of the cubist art style.

Freedom and Structure, Cubism in New Zealand Art 1930-1960, opens at PÄtaka on 26 February. It looks at the significant effect of cubism on New Zealand painting, including its impact on early cubists McCahon, John Weeks and Louise Henderson, as well as others including Melvin Day, Charles Tole and Wilfred Stanley Wallis.

The exhibition explores how these artists incorporated the radical language of cubism into their work in inventive ways, PÄtaka contemporary art curator Mark Hutchins-Pond says.

"Cubism is a revolutionary style with a global influence. Its impact goes wider than art, into other disciplines like architecture, design and fashion," he said.

"This gives the exhibition wide-ranging appeal to audiences including those with specialist and general knowledge, lovers of art history and mid-century design."

Tertiary and secondary students studying art history, fine arts, history and modern literature would also find interest in the exhibition, he said.

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana said it was great to have such high caliber art on display at PÄtaka.

"PÄtaka regularly shows significant works like this that get people talking and thinking about what they’re viewing - it stretches our imagination."

Curated by Julia Waite and toured by Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki, Freedom and Structure features works from the collections of Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki, Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Waikato Museum, The University of Auckland, Victoria University of Wellington, The Hocken Library - University of Otago, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa and private lenders.

It runs from 26 February to 21 May 2017 at PÄtaka Art + Museum, Cnr Norrie and Parumoana Streets, Porirua.