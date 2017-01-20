Search continues for missing person at Brighton Beach

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 13:55

At around 10.40am this morning, Police received reports that an individual was seen in the water at Brighton Beach.

The person was described as being of a small build wearing loose black clothing.

Police and Brighton Surf Lifesaving staff responded with an IRB and a helicopter dispatched to the area.

The IRB completed a search of approximately 200x200m of the area where the person was last seen, however the IRB returned to the shore due to sea conditions.

The helicopter also completed a search of the immediate area and no one was seen in the water.

Police have also deployed three LandSAR tracking teams consisting of three searchers each who will be searching the coastal area for any exit area.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this individual in the water or exiting the water along the coast.

Anyone with information can call the Dunedin Police Station on 03 471 4800 and reference event number P028212150.