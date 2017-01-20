Police respond to light plane incident at Marlborough airfied

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 13:40

Police and emergency services have reached the plane which crashed off a rural Marlborough airfield north of Clarence, upon landing.

There were four people on board and one needed to be extracted from the plane by the Fire Service.

Three people have serious injuries and one has moderate.

Helicopters have been deployed to transport the patients to hospital.

The airstrip is remote and emergency services gained access by quadbikes.