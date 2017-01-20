Investigations continue into Kaimarama fire

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 14:30

Police and Fire Service are continuing investigations into the cause of a large fire near Kaimarama, on the Coromandel Peninsula.

The fire is believed to have started sometime on 17 January 2017.

A large area of bush was destroyed as a result of the fire, as well as a number of dwellings in the area.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, however Police are speaking to witnesses and a full scene examination is being conducted alongside the Fire Service.

If you have any information on the fire that could be helpful to the investigation, please contact Whitianga Police on 07 866 4000.