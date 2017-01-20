Whakatane Police concerned as gun held to man’s head

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 14:50

Police are investigating an incident on 17 January 2017 where a member of the public was stopped by gang members and a shotgun held to his head.

This happened at about 8.30pm at the intersection of Churchill Street and Lord Cobham Avenue.

A 33 year-old local man was stopped by a silver four-door sedan which pulled in front of his vehicle as he approached the intersection, cutting him off and forcing him to stop.

The man had just picked his child up from a care giver after finishing work when this incident occurred.

Three men, all of them wearing bandannas over their faces, got out of their car and confronted him, demanding to know what he was doing in that neighbourhood.

During this, one of the men produced a double barrelled shotgun which he held to the victim’s head, before they returned to their vehicle and left.

Police are investigating whether this incident is linked to the events from earlier in the day and are looking to identify those involved.

This sort of behaviour is simply unacceptable, and the actions of these people put the whole community at risk.

Police are seeking the help of the Whakatane community to identify those concerned as this type of behaviour is not acceptable.

"For a completely innocent man and his child to be the subject of threats and intimidation by gang members, especially when the threats involved a gun being held to his head, is unacceptable and Police are determined to find those responsible," says Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson of the Bay of Plenty Police.

"Likewise, those involved in the earlier incidents in Valley and Arawa Roads where shots were fired and the lives of innocent bystanders put at risk need to be identified."

We encourage anyone with information relevant to this investigation to contact the Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255.

Alternatively information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.