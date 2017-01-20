New community base opens its doors in Newtown

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 15:16

Wellington City Council has teamed up with the Newtown community to open the doors to a new community base - Kia Ora Newtown.

This pilot project signals a new way of working for Council, recognising the importance of working in partnership with the community.

Kia Ora Newtown, which opened its doors on Monday 16 January, is located at 8 Constable Street where Community Liaison Advisor Ray Tuffin can be found daily from Monday to Friday.

A base where residents and businesses of Newtown can find out what’s happening in their suburb and chat with Tuffin about Council services and projects affecting their local area.

The base will also provide an opportunity for anyone designing and delivering services or projects for the suburb to connect with the community at the start of the project.

Southern Ward City Councillor and Deputy Mayor Paul Eagle says the project is a response to calls from the people of Newtown and brainchild of the Council’s Community Services team: "We wanted to showcase the benefits of a community-led approach to planning for local services. An opportunity for us and our partners to take a hyper-local approach to the design of services that meet the needs of the local community."

Tuffin will be the key connection between the Council and local community, businesses, iwi, Police, contractors and other organisations.

"Kia Ora Newtown has had input from the local community, including the set-up and the name - and we’re having a competition with local schools to come up with the logo," adds Tuffin.

There will be a launch event at 8 Constable St and the Constable St play area from 11am-1pm on Thursday 26 January with family friendly activities, giveaways and spot prizes - everyone is welcome.