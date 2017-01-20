Costs of education to parents increased by Govt freeze on education spending

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 15:38

Children will be the biggest losers if a Government freeze on education spending this year increases the costs of education to parents, NZEI Te Riu Roa warned today.

New figures released today show parents face $38,000 for the cost of state school education for a child born in 2017, an increase of 15 percent since 2007.

In last year's Budget, the Government froze 2017 school operational funding and continued a seven year freeze of early childhood education funding.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart said failing to fund education properly was costly to parents, but the biggest losers were children.

"Schools know that parents are strapped for cash, and a survey of principals late last year shows that many schools will instead be forced to cut teacher aide hours because their communities simply can't afford to pay more. That means the children who most need extra support miss out, and teacher aides face more insecurity."

"New Zealand primary school students are currently funded below the OECD average. The Government's decision to freeze school funding this year exacerbates the under-funding issue. It's time the Government prioritised children's education over promises of tax cuts."