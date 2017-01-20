Changes to the TranzAlpine service

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 16:38

KiwiRail is offering day trips from Christchurch to Arthur’s Pass on its popular TranzAlpine service after Wednesday’s weather bomb cut road and rail links.

The service normally runs to Greymouth, but a large slip has cut both the road and the railway on the western side of Otira. The slip is expected to take up to a week to be cleared.

"The Christchurch to Arthur’s Pass trip is a great option and includes many of the scenic highlights of the award-winning journey," Scenic Journeys head Gavin Rutherford says.

"It’s disappointing we have had to curtail the internationally acclaimed service because of the impact of extraordinary weather events. Because the road is also closed we cannot use buses to allow passengers to complete the journey to the West Coast.

"The service to Arthur’s Pass will begin running tomorrow, and will be reviewed early next week."

KiwiRail is still assessing the weather damage to the Midland line between Cass and Greymouth and the work programme that will be needed to reopen it. Crews will work as quickly as possible to reopen the line safely.

For the most up-to-date information on the TranzAlpine service please see www.kiwirailscenic.co.nz/tranzalpine