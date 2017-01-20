ORC watching river levels

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 16:22

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is keeping an eye on river levels in light of a severe weather watch issued by Metservice.

Heavy rain is expected from Saturday night to Sunday morning in North Otago, Dunedin and in Clutha district.

Although most of the streams and rivers in the region are currently receding after the rainfall of the last few days, the additional rainfall predicted is likely to see them rise again. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest weather forecast and river levels.

ORC has a 24 hour duty flood manager monitoring river and lake levels. Information on river and lake levels is also available on ORC’s Waterinfo website http://water.orc.govt.nz/ or through the Flow phone on 0800 426 463, or via Twitter alerts.