Police have located man sought in Napier

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 16:16

A local Napier man will appear in the District Court tomorrow in relation to an incident late last year.

A man sustained life threatening injuries after being run over by a vehicle in the Napier suburb of Maraenui.

A 31-year-old man will face charges including assault failing to stop after being captured by Hawkes Bay Police today.

Police are continuing to make inquiries and further charges are likely.