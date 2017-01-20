Police have located man sought in Napier

|
A local Napier man will appear in the District Court tomorrow in relation to an incident late last year.
A man sustained life threatening injuries after being run over by a vehicle in the Napier suburb of Maraenui.
A 31-year-old man will face charges including assault failing to stop after being captured by Hawkes Bay Police today.
Police are continuing to make inquiries and further charges are likely.
