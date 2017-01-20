Disruption to bus services in Wellington

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 16:03

On Tuesday 24 January 2017 GO Wellington and Valley Flyer bus services will be disrupted due to a scheduled Annual General Meeting of the Tramways Union.

The Tramways Union represents the majority of GO Wellington, Valley Flyer and Runcimans drivers.

GO Wellington and Valley Flyer bus services will be affected between 9am to 3pm.

- Full services will run until 9am - Reduced services will run between 9am and 3pm - Full services will resume from 3pm

Airport Flyer and Mana and Newlands Coach Services are NOT affected.

We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused to our customers during this time.

For more information, please visit metlink.org.nz.