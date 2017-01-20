Crash on Morgan Road Pukekohe Auckland

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 19:26

Police ambulance and fire are responding to reports of a crash where it's understood that one car has hit a tree on Morgan Road in Pukekohe and appears to be crushed.

It's thought that there are at least two occupants in the car and the Fire Service is currently ascertaining if any other people are in the rear of the vehicle.

The road is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More information will be supplied when available.