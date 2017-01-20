Quentin Barrett is missing - have you seen him?

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 20:25

Manawatu Police are looking for Quentin Barrett, a 19-year-old man who is missing from Terrace End, Palmerston North.

His family and friends have concerns for his safety.

He was last seen yesterday 19 January and is possibly still in Palmerston North but may be trying to hitch-hike to Napier.

Quentin was last seen wearing a black beanie, red basketball shoes, camouflage track pants, a grey t-shirt and possibly a denim jacket with grey sleeves and grey hood.

He may have had a bag on his back.

If anyone has seen Quentin or knows where he is they can call Palmerston North police on 06 3513 600 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.