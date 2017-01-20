Witnesses sought to crash in Hornby Christchurch

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 21:21

On Friday the 20th of January 2017, at approximately 4pm, two cars were involved in a crash on Goulding Avenue in Hornby, Christchurch.

The crash occurred near the entrance and exit ramp into Dress Mart near the Shands Road and Goulding Avenue intersection.

A physical altercation occurred between both male drivers where one of the males was allegedly assaulted.

Police are seeking any witnesses or information regarding this incident.

Please contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 with any information and quote reference number P028215999.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.