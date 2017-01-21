Fatal crash near Matamata overnight

|
[ login or create an account ]
Waikato Police attended a fatal crash on State Highway 27, between Matamata and Waharoa shortly after midnight.
A vehicle has hit a pedestrian who subsequently died at the scene.
The pedestrian is a 24-year-old man, however no further information is available while his next of kin are being advised.
Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.