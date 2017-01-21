Fatal crash near Matamata overnight

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 06:46

Waikato Police attended a fatal crash on State Highway 27, between Matamata and Waharoa shortly after midnight.

A vehicle has hit a pedestrian who subsequently died at the scene.

The pedestrian is a 24-year-old man, however no further information is available while his next of kin are being advised.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating.