Aggravated bank robbery in Chch

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 22:30

Detectives are continuing to investigate an aggravated robbery at Kiwibank, Bush Inn, Waimairi Rd, Upper Riccarton on Thursday 19 January.

A firearm was presented at bank staff during lunchtime.

No-one was injured.

Police have conducted a scene examination, are reviewing CCTV footage, have taken witness statements, and have supported the bank staff.

Cash was taken.

Investigators still want to urgently find and speak to the man in cycling gear and on the bicycle shown in the photographs attached.

Any identification of the man from members of the public would be welcome.

The cyclist was last seen travelling along Totara Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.