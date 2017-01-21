Gales and heavy rain for much of NZ this weekend

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 10:02

A deep low is forecast to cross the upper South Island during Sunday, preceded by an active front which is expected to cross much of the country overnight Saturday and Sunday morning. A period of heavy rain is forecast for Westland, Buller, Nelson, northern Marlborough, Otago, Taranaki and Bay of Plenty during this time and WARNINGS are in force for these regions.

Also, gales are expected over much of the country with the passage of the deep low and WARNINGS for severe gales are in force for Taranaki, Whanganui, Taihape, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

This WATCH is for the possibility that heavy rain may reach warning criteria in the following areas:

THE HILL COUNTRY FROM INLAND TARANAKI ACROSS TO TONGARIRO NATIONAL PARK, INCLUDING WAITOMO AND TAUMARUNUI AND THE HEADWATERS OF THE WHANGANUI RIVER:

A period of heavy rain is expected during Sunday morning and amounts could reach short duration warning criteria of 70mm falling in 12 hours, mainly about higher areas.

THE TARARUA RANGE:

A period of heavy rain is expected from late Sunday morning through to early Monday morning and amounts could reach warning criteria during this time for example over 90mm falling in 21 hours.

SOUTHLAND:

A period of rain is expected from Sunday morning through to Sunday night and amounts could reach shorter duration warning criteria of 50 to 70mm falling within 12 hours.

In addition, this WATCH is for the possibility of severe gales in the following areas:

BULLER, WESTLAND, NELSON AND MARLBOROUGH (not including the Sounds which is on warning):

North or northeast gales could become severe in exposed places for a time overnight Saturday or Sunday morning.

MANAWATU, HOROWHENUA KAPITI COAST, WAIRARAPA, HAWKES BAY AND GISBORNE:

North to northwest gales could become severe in exposed places for a time from Sunday morning through to Sunday evening.

CANTERBURY:

North to northeast gales could become severe in exposed places and especially about higher ground for a time Sunday morning. Southwest gales expected about coastal areas late Sunday and early Monday and could become severe about Banks Peninsula during this time.

OTAGO:

South to southwest gales may become severe for a time late Sunday or early Monday, especially about exposed coastal areas.

People in these areas are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any of these WATCHES are upgraded to a full WARNING or new areas are added.