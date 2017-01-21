Hawke's Bay Police seeking Sandy Tamati

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 10:00

Hawke's Bay Police are looking for Alexander Tamati, known as Sandy Tamati.

Tamati, a 59-year-old, has a warrant for his arrest for unlawful sexual connection.

Hawke’s Bay Police, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, searched several addresses in relation to Tamati in Hastings yesterday, Friday 20 January.

"There will be people in Hawkes Bay wanting to harbour Sandy Tamati. Police will look to charge anyone who assists him in evading Police," says Detective Sergeant Craig Vining.

"Two of his associates are already in custody on related charges and we urge Mr Tamati to hand himself in.

He is dangerous and should not be approached."

Anyone who has information on Tamati or his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant Vining on 06 877 9203.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.