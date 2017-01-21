Fleeing driver incident Hamilton

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 11:45

Hamilton Police are investigating a crash that occurred on Powells Street, Fairview Downs just before 3:30AM this morning.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle for routine checks when it failed to stop and fled Police.

The car crashed into another vehicle only a short time after.

One passenger has been thrown from the fleeing vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He is now in Waikato Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The driver fled the scene of the collision and was located a short time later by Police.

A 20-year-old male will appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday morning facing charges in relation to the collision.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

Police would like to obtain more information about the incident, and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Scott Neilson on (07) 858 6200.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.