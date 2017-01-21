Search for Mrs Wearn enters sixth day, residents asked to re-check properties

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 13:05

The search for Pat Wearn is continuing today, with around 60 people carrying out door knocks and property searches in the Torbay area.

Mrs Wearn hasn’t been seen since she left her home in Caversham Drive on Monday lunchtime, to go for a regular walk.

It has now been five full days since there was any sign of Mrs Wearn and Police hold grave concerns for her.

The search resumed this morning, made up of searchers from Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR trained volunteers.

Other LandSAR volunteers have travelled to Auckland from the Waikato, Thames and Pauanui to help with the search.

The focus area continues to be on searches of properties, bush and reserve areas.

The bush is dense in many areas.

"I know we keep saying this but it so important for anyone who hasn’t checked their backyard each aday, to please do so.

Pat may have sought shelter and if you checked your property on Tuesday, she could have tried to find someone to lie down on Wednesday morning and be laying somewhere that hasn’t been checked in a few days" says Inspector Sunny Patel, North Shore Police.

Members of the NZ Navy and Airforce, as well as Civil Defence and the Fire Service are also assisting with the search.

Anyone who can’t adequately check their own property is asked to contact North Shore Police on 09 477 5000 and Police will organise assistance.

Police would also like to thank the kind-hearted members of the public who have stopped by and dropped off baking and water to the searchers.

The dozens of local businesses who have put up flyers in their shop windows looking for Pat and to everyone else who has supported the search and Mrs Wearn’s family.