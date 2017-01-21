Hamilton Police investigate multiple aggravated robberies

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 15:40

Hamilton Police are seeking three individuals who may be able to assist us with enquiries into a number of aggravated robberies between December 2016 and January 2017.

Detective Sergeant Scott Neilson would urgently like to speak to 16-year-old Devonte Mihinui, 16-year-old Hone Grace and 18-year-old Kahlanie Bishop.

Members of the public are urged not to confront these individuals but to contact Police with any sightings.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these three should contact Detective Sergeant Scott Neilson at Hamilton Police Station on (07) 8586 200.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.