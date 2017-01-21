Brighton Beach search continues

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 14:50

Statement from Sergeant Richard Panting:

Dunedin Police and LandSAR teams are searching the Brighton Beach and Blackhead area following a report of a person seen entering the water yesterday morning.

A person described as of short-medium height, wearing black or dark-coloured clothing, was seen walking in to the water at approximately 10:20am, Friday 20 January 2017.

Police have not received a report of a missing person which may relate to the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this individual in the water or exiting the water along the coast yesterday.

Anyone with information can call the Dunedin Police Station on 03 471 4800 and reference event number P028212150.