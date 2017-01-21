Southern Police urge caution on Gibbston Highway

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 20:05

Southern District Police are reminding motorsts to drive home safely and with patience this evening between Cromwell and Gibbston Valley.

There have already been two crashes on the Gibbston Highway.

Neither of these resulted in injuries.

Conditions on the roads are wet and slippery and there is a large amount of heavy traffic in the area.

Please slow down, drive to the conditions, increase following distances and buckle up.