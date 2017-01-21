No-one found following search of Brighton Beach

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 21:15

Statement from Sergeant Richard Panting:

Dunedin Police and LandSAR teams comprising 20 staff and volunteers have today completed a search of Brighton Beach and Blackhead.

They have been responding to a report of a person seen entering the water yesterday morning.

A person described as of short-medium height, wearing black or dark-coloured clothing, was seen walking in to the water at approximately 10:20am, Friday 20 January 2017.

Police have not received a report of a missing person which may relate to the event.

Search specialists will assess any new information which comes to light and will remain prepared to revisit the area.

While Police will act on any fresh information, there are no plans to continue searching the coastline or sea.

Anyone with information can call the Dunedin Police Station on 03 471 4800 and quote event number P028212150.