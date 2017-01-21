Auckland Police attend multiple weather-related incidents

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 22:10

Residents and motorists are urged to be cautious after Police have attended multiple incidents this evening due to strong winds and heavy rain.

Multiple trees and at least two power lines have fallen down in the central Auckland area.

There have also been a number of minor crashes and Police remind motorists to drive to the conditions.

Slow down, increase following distances and buckle up.

Road conditions may be checked at http://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Information on weather alerts may be found at the MetService website http://www.metservice.com/towns-cities/auckland/auckland-central