Search for Mrs Pat Wearn continues

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 10:35

Statement from Inspector Sunny Patel, North Shore Police

The search for missing Torbay woman Mrs Pat Wearn continues this morning.

Searchers are conducting further searches of several bush areas in Torbay reserves, as well as searches of residential properties.

Mrs Wearn hasn't been seen since last Monday, when she left her home in Caversham Drive to go for a regular walk.

Hundreds of people from Police, LandSAR, Navy, Airforce and the Fire Service have been involved in a large-scale operation to find her, but no sign has been found.

Police have consulted extensively with medical experts who are trained in survival.

"Sadly we have now well passed the survivability expectations for Mrs Wearn, and though we are continuing the search today, tomorrow we will be reviewing our search options" says Inspector Sunny Patel.

"We are asking anyone who has been away on holiday and lives in the Torbay area to please search your property" says Inspector Patel.

Anyone who has not been able to search their properties themselves is asked to contact the North Shore Police on 09 477 5000.