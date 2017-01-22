Gales and rain for much of NZ today

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 09:54

A deep low is forecast to cross the South Island today (Sunday) bringing strong winds and rain to much of the country. Further heavy rain is forecast for parts of Buller, Nelson, northern Marlborough,Mt Taranaki, eastern Bay of Plenty, the Tararua Range and eastern Otago and WARNINGS remain in force for these areas.

Also, gales are expected over much of the country with the passage of the deep low and WARNINGS for severe gales are in force for Wairarapa, Wellington, the Marlborough Sounds, coastal Otago and Banks Peninsula.

This WATCH is for the possibility that heavy rain may reach warning criteria in the following areas:

THE HILL COUNTRY FROM INLAND TARANAKI ACROSS TO TONGARIRO NATIONAL PARK, INCLUDING WAITOMO AND TAUMARUNUI AND THE HEADWATERS OF THE WHANGANUI RIVER:

The heaviest rain has passed, however further periods of heavy rain or showers are expected through to early Monday morning and amounts could reach warning criteria about some higher areas.

SOUTHLAND:

Further periods of rain are expected through to tonight (Sunday) and amounts could reach shorter duration warning criteria of 50 to 70mm falling within 12 hours, especially about the northern hills and ranges.

In addition, this WATCH is for the possibility of severe gales in the following areas:

TARANAKI, WHANGANUI, TAIHAPE, MANAWATU, HOROWHENUA KAPITI COAST, HAWKES BAY AND GISBORNE:

Northwest gales could become severe in exposed places for a time from this morning through to this evening (Sunday).

COASTAL CANTERBURY (excluding Banks Peninsula which is on warning):

Southwest gales are expected to develop this evening and could become severe for a time tonight or early Monday morning.

CENTRAL OTAGO (note Clutha, Dunedin and North Otago are on warning):

South to southwest gales may become severe for a time late Sunday or early Monday, especially about higher areas.

SOUTH WESTLAND:

Southeast gales could become severe in exposed places this morning and afternoon.

People in these areas are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any of these WATCHES are upgraded to a full WARNING or new areas are added.

Note, the WATCH for possible severe gales about BAY OF PLENTY,

including ROTORUA, TAUPO, BULLER, NORTHERN WESTLAND, NELSON and inland CANTERBURY is lifted.