Auckland storm power outage update

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 08:33

Auckland lines company, Vector, says it is working to restore power to approximately 15,000 households in Auckland following an unexpected storm overnight.

Strong wind gusts and rain have taken down lines and caused a number of feeder outages right across the region and there are reports wind gusts could pick up again this afternoon.

Crew worked through the night but had to stand down periodically for safety reasons. Extra crew have been called in to help restore power as soon as possible but their work is weather dependent. Vector is encouraging people to keep this in mind when planning their day.

It’s important people stay well clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment and treat them as live at all times. People using medical equipment that relies on electricity should let their retailer know and ensure they are prepared for power disruptions. If there is an immediate health threat, they should contact their health provider or call 111.