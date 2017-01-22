Truck crash blocking one lane SH5

|
One lane on State Highway 5, Te Pohue, near Hawkesbay Hill, is blocked following a crash.
A truck has rolled just before 11:30 this morning.
There were no injuries, however delays are expected as the truck will need to be moved from the southbound lane.
Police thanks motorists for their patience.
