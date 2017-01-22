Power being restored in areas but new incidents reported

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 14:31

Vector is making progress in its efforts to restore power to Aucklanders following severe weather conditions last night.

We’ve managed to restore power to a number of feeders in various areas across the region, focusing first on those affecting a high number of households. There are now 9,500 customers affected by outages, down from 15,000 with several large feeders close to restoration.

However winds remain strong and we continue receiving new reports of damage, including secondary vegetation faults where weakened branches have finally come loose and fallen on lines. As an example of the strength of the elements, we’ve just been notified of a bouncy castle that’s become tangled in our lines out in Kumeu.

There are a significant number of incidents with trees damaging the network and we’ve been working with Treescape to clear the sites so crews can get access. We also have a number of poles that need replacing, each requiring 4-6 hours of work.

Vector is encouraging people to keep this in mind with their plans for this evening. It’s important that people stay well clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment.

People using medical equipment that rely on electricity should let their retailer know and ensure they are prepared for power disruptions. If there is an immediate health threat, they should contact their health provider or call 111.