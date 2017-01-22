Canterbury Police attend SH 1 crash, south of Dunsandel

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 16:12

Christchurch Police, ambulance and fire services are attending a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1, south of Dunsandel.

Three people are being transported to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries after a collision at approximately 3:40pm this afternoon.

State Highway 1 is closed between Sheats and Frasers Road and diversions are in place.

Traffic in the area is heavy and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The road is expected to be clear in approximately one hour.