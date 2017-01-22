Disruption to traffic in Wellington CBD

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 15:51

Police have closed a section of Vivian St in Wellington due to unstable glass above the footways and the road.

It is shut between Taranaki St and Cambridge Terrace.

One piece of glass has fallen from a building, landing on a parked car.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Another piece has become loose and there is a risk it could fall.

Police advise drivers and pedestrians to take care in the high winds, allow extra time for travelling, and to drive to the conditions.

Updates on when Vivian Street will re-open are available through the following channels:

0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

www.facebook.com/nztawgtn or twitter.com/NZTAWgtn