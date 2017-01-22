SH2 Rimutaka Hill Road closed due to strong wind gusts

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 16:49

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that State Highway 2 Rimutaka Hill Road is currently closed due to strong wind gusts. Motorists should delay their travel over the Rimutaka Hill until weather conditions ease.

Metservice’s severe weather warning has a forecast of severe northerly gales in the Wellington and Wairarapa regions through to Sunday evening.

We advise that people check the road conditions before they travel. The NZ Transport Agency’s website and social media channels will be updated, and electronic signs on both sides of the Rimutaka Hill Road will let motorists know of the current road status.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

- www.facebook.com/NZTAwgtn

- www.twitter.com/NZTAwgtn

For information about the MetService severe weather warnings visit http://www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-warnings