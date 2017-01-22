Outage update: Progress - down to 3,000 affected

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 16:45

There has been significant progress in restoring power to Auckland after storm related damage.

Vector’s latest storm-related outage update has the number of affected households down to 3,000 from 15,000 this morning and then 9,500 in the afternoon.

Crews have been flat out right across Auckland clearing trees, replacing power poles, and fixing lines in difficult conditions with strong wind and rain in many areas.

There are a significant number of incidents with trees damaging the network and we’ve been working with Treescape to clear the sites so crews can get access. We also have a number of poles that need replacing, each requiring 4-6 hours of work. We continue receiving new reports of damage, including secondary vegetation faults where weakened branches have finally come loose and fallen on lines.

Vector is encouraging people to keep updated via their outage app and be mindful of this when planning their evening. It’s very important that people stay well clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment.

People using medical equipment that rely on electricity should let their retailer know and ensure they are prepared for power disruptions. If there is an immediate health threat, they should contact their health provider or call 111.