Tailbacks on SH5 between Napier and Hastings

Traffic is backing up for many kilometres in both directions on SH5 between Napier and Hastings.
There has been a single vehicle crash at Tarawera, reportedly in the centre on the road.
Motorists should expect delays until the vehicle is removed.
