Heavy rain and gales continue to ease

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 20:03

A deep low east of Canterbury is moving away from the country.

Heavy rain and severe gales have eased in most areas. However, further heavy rain is likely about Mt Taranaki, the Tararua Range and Otago until early Monday. Severe gales in exposed parts of Wairarapa and the Tararua District should ease overnight and severe southwest gales about coastal parts of Otago and Banks Peninsula should ease Monday morning. People in these areas are advised to watch out for rapidly rising rivers and streams and possible slips and surface flooding and hazardous driving conditions.