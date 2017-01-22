Have you seen Dorothy?

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 22:25

Police are tonight searching for a 76-year-old woman who has gone missing from her address in Redwood, Christchurch.

Dorothy Cairns, who has dementia, was last seen in the Grimseys Rd area three hours ago.

Police are concerned for her safety, especially due to the poor weather in the city this evening.

Her green walking frame is also missing.

She is probably using it.

There is a limited description of her clothing.

She is possibly wearing a red jersey.

She has long grey hair.

Police units and a dog squad have been deployed to look for her.

If you have seen Dorothy, please contact Christchurch police on (03) 363 7400 or call 111.