Road remains closed after fatal crash near Norsewood

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 06:05

The road remains closed after a fatal vehicle crash on State Highway 2 approximately 5km north of Norsewood.

Two people have died after a truck and trailer has gone off the road around half past midnight.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while the truck is cleared.

Diversions are in place along Jens Andersen, Ellison and Snee Roads.